Adamjee Life Assurance’s New Campaign Is all About ‘Ek Bharosaymand Saath’

Adamjee Life, backed by Nishat Group, one of the leading and most diversified business groups in South East Asia, ranks as the top business house of Pakistan and one of the fastest-growing insurance companies in Pakistan.

Beyond its financial strength, credibility, and heritage in the insurance category, Adamjee Life’s winning edge lies in its strategy of focusing on consumer demands and placing their needs at the center of its distribution model, product development, technology, state-of-the-art policy management, and claims processing system.

For the company, at every step of the way, the customer comes first. However, with rapid growth comes the need to be equally agile in adapting to changing consumer and industry landscapes.

Today, Adamjee Life is evolving, and in acknowledging the changing times and consumer sentiments, it has taken the first major step in a complete brand renovation that will unfold for years.

The first step was to make the brand logo and design sensibilities, not just more contemporary, but also cleaner and minimal as a reflection of the brand’s ethos of transparency and simplicity in all facets. The brand has also changed its narrative to that of ‘Trusted Partner’.

Simple as it may be, it is equally relevant and effective, as months of in-depth research with a huge range of consumers across the country revealed that people today live lives with a sense of uncertainty, without knowing whom to turn to for good, credible, and sensible advice for future planning.

Stemming from this insight, the new campaign for Adamjee Life, aptly titled “Bharosayman Saath’, personifies the brand in the shape of Mr. Adam. The campaign tells us all his story in a genuine and authentic way, about the decisions he made as a young man that ultimately led to achieving key milestones in his life.

In a bold storytelling style not done in the insurance segment before, we see his journey going backwards in time, and are touched by moving glimpses of his life.

Adam understands the value of hard work and making the right decisions in life where ultimately the film takes us from him from being a proud father to his son and daughter to a doting husband as he toils through life to ultimately him choosing Adamjee Life as a trusted partner providing him with the confidence and security of taking the right steps ahead in life.

Coupled with this, the campaign also tactfully touches upon key products, which include saving plans, retirement plans, and funds for one’s children’s education and marriage expenses to help him realize his dreams with certainty.

There is a complete 360-degree extension of the campaign that includes tactical videos for TV and digital mediums that clearly articulate Admajee Life’s many strengths such as excellence in customer service, extensive life coverage, easy claims process, and digital policy management.

The initiative taken by the brand not just demonstrates the abilities of the business but also gives us all a clear signal that Adamjee Life is prepared to handle the requirements of a new customer in an ever-changing world.

