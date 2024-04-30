Govt. Scraps Eco-Friendly Electric Bike Project

Efforts to promote eco-friendly transportation in Pakistan faced a setback as the Punjab government canceled its project to distribute interest-free electric bikes. Instead, the government proposed providing fuel-powered motorbikes at easy installments, citing concerns over battery theft and the low mileage of electric bikes.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, who acknowledged electric bikes as environmentally friendly but deemed them unfeasible due to prevailing circumstances.

The move has sparked disappointment among environmental enthusiasts who had hoped for a transition towards eco-friendly transportation. Noreen Fatima, a student, expressed her disappointment, lamenting the government’s shift away from electric bikes, which were expected to contribute to a cleaner environment.

Medical experts like Dr Ayesha Amir voiced concerns over the decision, highlighting the health hazards associated with fuel-powered motorbikes. Dr Amir emphasized the role of sulfur in diesel, which contributes to diseases like cancer and respiratory illnesses, urging for sustainable solutions to combat air pollution.

Environmentalists echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the urgent need for investment in electric public transport options to improve air quality in cities like Lahore. Lawyer Rafay Alam stressed the importance of concrete actions to address air pollution, warning against the consequences of inaction.

Responding to criticisms, Hidayatur Rehman, Marketing Manager for an electric motorcycle assembling company, shed light on the challenges faced in the adoption of electric vehicles. Rehman highlighted issues with lithium batteries and charging infrastructure, underscoring the need for a robust strategy to support the success of electric cars.