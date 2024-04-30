Lahore to Host First-Ever Jeep Rally

The Tourism, Archaeology, and Museums Department, in collaboration with the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) and Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA), is set to host the inaugural Jeep Rally in Lahore on May 4th and 5th.

A special press briefing was convened at the Lahore Museum auditorium, attended by key figures including the Secretary of Tourism, Managing Director TDCP, and CEO of Ravi Urban Development Authority. The event served as the platform for the exciting announcement and promotion of the rally.

ALSO READ Honda Rolls Out Three New Electric Cars at Beijing Auto Show

The rally track spans thirty-five kilometers and will feature around sixty drivers, including female participants. The event will mark the debut of dirt bike, street bike, and truck races in Lahore. The opening ceremony is scheduled for May 4th at CBD Main Boulevard Gulberg, with the closing ceremony slated to take place at Lahore Fort.

The Lahore Ravi Rally is made possible through collaboration with various stakeholders, including the Tourism Department, TDCP, RUDA, Commissioner Lahore, National Highway, and the District Police Officer Sheikhupura.

Speaking at the press briefing, MD TDCP Ms Humera Ikram expressed enthusiasm for bringing such a thrilling event to Lahore, aiming to provide a platform for youth and racing enthusiasts to showcase their talents.

CEO RUDA Imran Amin underscored the popularity of motorsports in Pakistan and emphasized that initiating the rally in Lahore will establish it as a permanent feature. He extended a warm welcome to all participating drivers and assured them of a memorable experience.

Secretary Tourism Punjab Raja Jehangir Anwar extended gratitude to all stakeholders involved and highlighted TDCP’s pioneering role in motorsports. He revealed plans to host Formula One races and reiterated the department’s commitment to organizing the rally annually. The Ravi track will serve as a permanent feature, with plans to expand similar rallies to other rivers in Punjab.

The rally has garnered nationwide attention, with attendees expected from across Pakistan and international participation anticipated in future editions. Shuttle bus services will be available for the convenience of rally enthusiasts attending the event on May 5th.