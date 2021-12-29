Mohammad Rizwan Nominated for ICC Men’s T20I Player of the Year Award

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter, Mohammad Rizwan has been nominated for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20I Player of the Year award.

Rizwan, who was at the 158th position in the ICC T20I rankings in 2020, leapfrogged to the third position by the end of 2021, thanks to his brilliant run with the bat throughout the year.

The 29-year-old scored a record 1,326 runs at an average of 73.66 and a strike rate of 134.89 in 29 matches.

The top-order batter smashed his maiden T20I century against South Africa in Lahore early in the year and ended the year with a brilliant knock of 87 against the West Indies in Karachi.

Apart from his exploits with the bat, he was as solid as ever behind the stumps, playing a key role in Pakistan’s run to the semis during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, where he ended up as the third-highest run-scorer with 281 runs in just 6 outings

The ICC highlighted his memorable innings against India in the World Cup opener on 24 October.

“Rizwan smacked 79* in only 55 deliveries, hitting six fours and three sixes. The ease with which he countered the Indian bowling attack was a thing of sheer beauty. He ensured that there were no hiccups in the run-chase as Pakistan galloped towards the target without losing a single wicket to seal a 10-wicket victory.”

Other nominees for the award are England’s Jose Buttler, Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga, and Australia’s Mitchell Marsh.

The winner of the award will be announced on 23 January 2022.