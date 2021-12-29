Prime Minister Orders Expediting Issuance of Licenses for Gas Exploration

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities concerned to expedite the issuance of licenses for domestic exploration of natural gas and encourage the companies putting efforts to enhance gas supply.

Chairing a high-level meeting held on Wednesday to review the situation created by the scarcity of gas in the country, especially in the winter.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of the North-South Gas Pipeline and directed ensuring its execution without any further delay as per the set timelines.

The meeting participants discussed the demand and supply of gas from the domestic reserves in addition to the import of LNG. They observed that it had become necessary to import LNG in view of the shortfall in the supply.

It was underlined that the current demand for gas in the country is 4700 MMCFD, which increases to 6000-6500 MMCFD during the winter. The current supply is not sufficient to meet the domestic demand as it only stands at 3300 MMCFD and increases every year.

The meeting was further briefed that the current system of gas production resulted in a shortage of approximately 1000 MMFCD each year during the winter. However, the government was looking for ways to counter the problem. It was noted that in the short term, the government planned to increase the efficiency of already existing gas terminals, whereas the government was also in the process of installing two new terminals.

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Ministry of Petroleum, and Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) were directed to coordinate and also take all other stakeholders aboard, including the investors, to help resolve the issue.

Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Mahmood Maulvi, and officials of various departments concerned attended the meeting.