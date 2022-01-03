Cantonments Halt Operation Against Private Schools in Residential Areas

On the orders of the Supreme Court, Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Boards have halted the process of closing educational institutions operating in residential areas till 5 January. The Supreme Court announced a date for hearing review petitions against the forceful closure of the private institutions.

The Supreme Court is set to hear review petitions of owners of these educational institutions on 5 January, reported Express Tribune.

The All-Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association had requested the cantonment boards across Pakistan to put a halt to the forceful closure of institutions till the Supreme Court had conducted a hearing on their review pleas.

The notices issued to a total of 8,430 private schools in 42 cantonment boards across Pakistan had a deadline of 31 December. These notices were issued to the educational institutions on the instructions of the Supreme Court. The instructions from the court had directed the educational institutions to shift their establishment from residential areas by 30 December.

As per Express Tribune, both cantonment boards had formed teams to close 493 private educational institutions. However, the process was halted until the Supreme Court had held a hearing on review petitions.

It was further reported that action against the educational institutions will be taken as directed by the Supreme Court’s orders.

Parents of students studying in these institutions have shown great concern, questioning what will become of the education of their children if the institutions were to be abolished.

On the other hand, the staff of educational institutions has also been protesting against the decision of evacuating the schools without providing an alternative space.

Leaders of the All-Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association had said that the government would lose a lot of revenue as the private institutions pay a huge amount of tax to different taxing agencies.

They had further mentioned that the evacuation would result in a huge loss in investment. Further, the closure of schools will affect at least 3 million students and one million teaching and non-teaching staff.

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Spokesperson, Qaiser Mehmood, said that only one school had complied with the requirements and moved to a commercial area. The spokesperson had also said that after the expiry of the deadline, the private educational institutions would be completely abolished.