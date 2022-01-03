Ex Indian Cricketer Compares Indian Pace Attack With Pakistan’s Deadly Trio

Former Indian cricketer turned commentator, Sanjay Manjrekar, has drawn parallels between India’s current bowling line-up of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami and Pakistan’s devastating pace trio of Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, and Shoaib Akhtar.

Manjrekar moved to this conclusion after India’s pace battery helped India beat South Africa in the first Test in Centurion last week.

Mohammad Shami was the pick of the lot with eight wickets in the game. His five-wicket haul in the first innings helped India maintain its dominance in the Test match.

“One thing that has changed in recent 5-6 years for the Indian team, which has been a rare instance for India. India’s overseas success comes because India now has the luxury of having three world-class seam bowlers. It has had a huge impact,” Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.

“If you look at the history of Test cricket, earlier when Pakistan used to win outside their country, they too had 3 world-class pacers. And now India finds themselves in the same condition. These are good signs for Indian cricket,” he stated.

Pakistan dominated the 90s era and early 2000s with their lethal pace attack consisting of Wasim, Waqar, and Shoaib. To this day, the trio remains one of the most ruthless and feared bowling attacks in the history of the game.