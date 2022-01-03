Haris Rauf Take a Blinder in Big Bash League [Video]

Pakistan’s fiery right-arm pacer, Haris Rauf, is renowned for his explosive pace and his accurate yorkers in the shortest format of the game. Haris is one of the fastest bowlers in world cricket currently and has made a name for himself in T20 cricket.

He is one of the most sought-after players in franchise T20 leagues around the world and has proved his worth by becoming one of the top bowlers in world cricket in a short span of time.

While Haris’ exploits as a fast bowler are recognized worldwide, his fielding is one aspect that is ignored regularly. The 27-year old is one of the safest catchers of the ball in the Pakistan cricket team and his ability was on show during the match between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

Haris took a stunning catch on the boundary line to dismiss Renegades captain, Aaron Finch, who stood in disbelief as Haris held onto the catch. Unfortunately, Renegades defeated the stars by 5 wickets. Haris took one wicket while Ahmed Daniyal also made his debut in BBL and picked up his first wicket in the competition.

Watch the video of the stunning catch:

