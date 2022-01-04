Nominees for Pakistan’s Women’s Cricketer of the Year Announced

Four cricketers have been nominated for the women’s cricketer of 2021 award by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). While it was not a successful year for Pakistan Women’s cricket team, there were still some outstanding performances by the cricketers throughout the year.

With the team in a rebuilding phase, the young cricketers look set to form the core of the team for many years to come.

Here are the nominees for women’s cricketer of the year:

Aliya Riaz

The solid batter was Pakistan’s highest scorer in international cricket in 2021. She had a formidable year in both ODIs and T20Is and scored 400 runs in the two formats collectively. She had a strong year as she scored 382 runs at an average of 47.75 in 11 ODIs in 2021.

Anam Amin

The left-arm spinner was brilliant in 2021. She finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in ODIs as well as the highest wicket-taker in T20Is. She picked up 15 wickets at an average of 18.13 in 9 ODIs and 7 wickets at an average of 19.28 in 6 T20Is.

Fatima Sana

The young medium pacer was a class apart in both formats. She picked up 20 wickets and finished as the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan in the ODI format while she also picked up 4 T20I wickets in her first year in the international arena.

Nida Dar

The veteran all-rounder was exquisite in both departments. She scored over 450 runs in white-ball formats and picked up 11 wickets as she showcased her all-round abilities in 2021.

What do you think? Who should be Pakistan women’s cricketer of the year?