Renowned Bowling Coach Reacts to Pakistan’s Upcoming Super-Tall Pacer’s Bowling

Pakistan has never ceased to amaze the cricketing world with its fast bowling talent. The country has given the likes of Fazal Mahmood, Sarfaraz Nawaz, Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Mohammad Asif, and Shoaib Akhtar to the cricketing world in the past.

Advertisement

While its current pace battery, in the shape of Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali, and Haris Rauf, has already proved its mettle at the highest level, the upcoming talent such as Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Wasim Jr., also looks very promising.

The talent of fast bowling is so plentiful that even the raw talent at the grassroots level gets easily noticed by the international coaches.

ALSO READ Shaheen Afridi Dejected Over ICC Test Player of the Year Award Snub

In one such incident, young fast bowler, Mohammad Zeeshan, got overnight fame after a sports journalist tweeted a video of his fiery bowling.

The 6 feet 8 inches tall pacer hails from a village near Faisalabad and is currently part of the Pakistan Under-19 squad that will play in the upcoming Under-19 World Cup.

Reacting to the video, the renowned former England fast bowler, Ian Pont, praised his skills and said he would love to work with him.

Advertisement

ALSO READ CM Sindh Wants to Launch a New PSL Team

“Oh My God! Would love to work with this guy!” Pont said while quote-tweeting the video.

Take a look at Zeeshan’s fiery fast bowling spell: