Vernon Philander Interested in Rejoining Pakistan Cricket Team

Former South African right-arm fast bowler, Vernon Philander, is keen on resuming work with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and becoming the permanent bowling consultant of the Pakistan national team.

The 36-year-old has revealed that he has already held several rounds of talks with the PCB in this regard and matters are progressing steadily in the right direction.

In a recent interview with a South African publisher, IOL, Philander said that he is working on a lot of things these days including resuming consultancy work with the PCB for the Pakistan cricket team.

He added that his management is working with the PCB to reach find an agreement that would be acceptable to both sides.

The PCB had appointed Vernon Philander as the interim bowling consultant of the national side before the T20 World Cup that was held in UAE and Oman from 17 October to 14 November 2021. This was his first coaching stint after announcing retirement from cricket a year ago.

Although his contract was due to expire by the end of November 2021, he was forced to leave Pakistan national side a bit earlier amid fears of travel restrictions due to the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus which was first identified in his home country.