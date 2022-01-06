Housing and Construction Finance Surge by Record Rs.163 billion in 2021

Recording an unprecedented growth of 85 percent, banks’ outstanding credit for housing and construction increased to Rs. 355 billion during 2021, showing a surge of Rs. 163 billion in a year as compared to Rs.192 billion.

Within the housing and construction portfolio, disbursements under the Government Markup Subsidy scheme, also known as Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar (MPMG), increased by Rs. 38 billion.

Financing to Housing and Construction and particularly under MPMG has witnessed impressive growth on the back of many enabling regulatory environments introduced after extensive consultation with stakeholders. Further, SBP also advised the banks to increase their housing and construction finance portfolios to at least 5 percent of their domestic private sector advances till December 2021, introducing a set of incentives and penalties to ensure compliance.

Leading Banks for Housing and Construction Finance

In the significant growth of Housing and Construction finance, Habib Bank, Meezan Bank, and Bank Al Habib were the top three contributors. Banks also made significant progress in the provision of financing under the MPMG scheme, introduced in 2020.

Financing under MPMG picked up momentum in 2021 as approvals for financing by banks grew from near zero to Rs. 117 billion in 2021. The banks have received requests for the financing of Rs. 276 billion from potential customers, which indicates that approvals and disbursements will keep growing in the coming months.

Bank Alfalah emerged as the leading bank with the highest disbursement of Rs. 3.3 billion followed by nine banks with disbursements of over Rs. 2 billion each. These include Meezan Bank, Bank Islami, National Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, HBFCL, United Bank, MCB Bank, Bank of Punjab, and Habib Bank.

SBP has taken a number of steps to create an enabling regulatory environment for banks to increase the flow of financing to the housing sector. Key initiatives include allowing acceptance of third-party guarantees during the construction period, waiver of Debt Burden Ratio (DBR) in case of informal income, and the introduction of standard facility offer letters by the banks.

State Bank has also advised banks to develop and deploy income estimation models for borrowers with informal sources of income. In addition to gauging readiness, knowledge, and appropriate behavior of banking staff towards MPMG customers, State Bank is conducting regular mystery shopping surveys of bank branches all over the country. In line with initiatives of State Bank, banks have standardized and simplified loan application forms.