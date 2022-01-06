Pakistani Startups Raised 5x More Funding in 2021 than 2020: CEO Ignite

Pakistan’s nascent startup ecosystem raised $373 million in investments in 2021, which was a growth of almost five times over $77 million in 2020. A total of 95 percent of this investment came from foreign investors, including very well-known international venture capitalists. Also, with investment news almost every other week, it would not be wrong to call 2021 ‘the Year of Pakistani Startups’.

The growth of the investments in the Pakistani ecosystem has been driven by ‘Wapistanis’ or Pakistani expatriates returning to the country to launch new startups by harnessing local talent at a lower cost than abroad.

Over 50 Pakistani startups have raised investments at a combined valuation of $1.5 billion. On average, 25 percent equity has been taken by investors in Pakistani startups in 2021.

The CEO of Ignite, Asim Shahryar Husain, spoke about the situation and declared, “This is a remarkable achievement for Pakistani startups, and it certainly reflects the confidence of foreign investors in the future growth potential of Pakistani startups. Pakistan’s startup ecosystem is nowhere near Indonesia was in 2014. So, we can expect some unicorns from Pakistan within the next couple of years, if not by end of 2022″.

He added that Ignite's National Incubation Center (NIC) network had been nominated as a Champion project in the enabling environment category by the International Telecommunication Union in May 2021. For the first time in the history of GITEX Future Stars, a Pakistani startup called myTM incubated at NIC, won the Supernova challenge in the creative economy category. Such achievements at highly credible global tech forums reflect the impact NICs are making across Pakistan's startup ecosystem. To date, over 860 startups have been incubated in the NICs and have received investment commitments of $57 million. Ignite plans to extend its NIC network horizontally and vertically over the next two years to boost the startup ecosystem. The establishment of new NICs is being planned in Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Multan, Sialkot, and other cities, and specialized incubators are expected in gaming and animation, HealthTech, and electronics. Ignite also intends to conduct a study of Pakistan's startup and freelancing ecosystems for further improvements. The hot sectors for investment in 2021 were Fintech (27.1 percent), E-commerce (26.3 percent), RetailTech (19 percent), Delivery/logistics (9.4 percent), HealthTech (four percent), and Edtech (3.9 percent). In terms of investments, the following top 10 Pakistani startups accounted for almost half of the total investments in 2021: Startup Vertical Investment Raised (in $) 1 Airlift Quick Commerce 85,000,000 2 Bazaar E-commerce/Fintech 30,000,000 3 Jabberwock (Cheetay) Logistics 18,000,000 4 TAG Fintech 17,500,000 5 Tajir Retail-tech 17,000,000 6 Qisstpay Fintech 15,000,000 7 Educative Ed Tech 12,000,000 8 CreditBook Fintech 12,000,000 9 Finja Fintech 10,150,000 10 Bridgelinx Digital Freight 10,000,000

The shift towards series A and B fundings by many startups illustrates the growth and planning of the national and international expansions of their operations.

The average deal size has grown five times from $1.2 million in 2020 to over $6.2 million in 2021. Eight startups raised multiple rounds of funding in 2021. Additionally, startups with foreign-educated founders attracted a majority of the investment (around 87 percent).

More than 34 percent of the startups that had raised funding were either female-founded or cofounded, which indicates the increasing impact female entrepreneurs have on Pakistan’s startup ecosystem.

Leading international venture capitalists from the USA, China, UAE, and Singapore (namely Kleiner Perkins, Y Combinator, 500 Startups, Draper Associates, 20VC, Visa, Stripe, Tiger Global, Prosus, Buckley Ventures, Next Billion Ventures, SparkLabs, Golden Gate Ventures, Hustle Fund, First Round Capital, Global Founders Capital, Raptor Group, MSA Capital, and Shorooq Partners) had invested in Pakistani startups last year.

Leading local investors, including Indus Valley Capital, Fatima Gobi Ventures, 47 Ventures, KASB Securities, BitRate, Invest2Innovate, Zayn Capital, Sarmayacar, HBL Ventures, and Systems Limited participated throughout the year.

A majority of the investments were made by foreign venture capitalists and angels.

With the constant growth of the Pakistani startup ecosystem, it is a good time for local investors to start exploring investment options in Pakistani startups that can generate much higher returns over the long periods as compared to other investment options such as the stock market and real estate.