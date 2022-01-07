FIA Directed to Make Chaman Border Functional

A parliamentary panel on Friday directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to make Chaman Border functional to facilitate people on both sides of the border.

The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior was held under the Chairmanship of Senator Mohsin Aziz.

Senator Kamran Murtaza informed the committee that people who live around the Chaman Border are close relatives and share the same tribe with the people on the other side of the border. Due to the non-functionality of the Chaman Border, people on both sides of the border face a lot of problems, he added.

FIA officials informed the committee that the border is functional for passport holders from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm and will soon be functional for the locals of the area.

The committee chairman said that it is the intention of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make Chaman Border functional and it should be implemented in letter and spirit.

