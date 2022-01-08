Xiaomi 12 Ultra to be Replaced by an Even More Premium Phone: Report

The Xiaomi 12 series is already official in China including the vanilla Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro. The lineup is yet to receive its most powerful phone, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, but a new report from Xiaomiui suggests that the phone may never see the light of the day.

The Xiaomi 12 series carries the following model numbers: L3 for Xiaomi 12, L2 for Xiaomi 12 Pro, but the L1 may not be meant for the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. Xiaomiui claims that the L1 model number is for the Mi Mix 5 Pro and the L1A model number will be meant for the upcoming vanilla Mi Mix 5.

Now, why does the Xiaomi 12 Ultra not carry the L1 model number? According to the report, this is because the phone has not been licensed yet, meaning that the phone may never launch, or at least not anytime soon.

This report was corroborated by tipster Teme on Twitter who shared a tweet saying that the Mi Mix 5 Pro is coming this year instead of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. It appears that Xiaomi is finally giving the Mi Mix lineup the attention it deserves.

Furthermore, the Mix 5 and 5 Pro carry the model number 2203121AC and 2203121C respectively. The 22 in these model numbers means the year 2022 and the 03 refers to March, which corroborates with previous rumors that hinted at a March launch for the upcoming Mix series.

Leica co branding pic.twitter.com/Q7a8FJwXeu — Teme (特米)😷 (@RODENT950) January 5, 2022

However, these leaks are not backed by any official information from Xiaomi, so we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt.