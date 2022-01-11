Shahid Afridi Exposes Cricket South Africa’s Hypocrisy Over NOC Controversy for PSL

Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi has strongly criticized Cricket South Africa (CSA) for not issuing NOCs to its contracted players for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Speaking during a TV show, the legendary all-rounder said that CSA’s Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith, has refused to issue NOCs for PSL citing that the contracted players must respect the board’s international and domestic schedules.

However, when Pakistan toured South Africa last year in April, CSA allowed its contracted players to play the Indian Premier League (IPL), showing complete disregard to the Pakistan team and their international schedule.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has become extremely powerful in the cricketing world because of the lucrative financial benefits it gives to the players who participate in its league.

The 41-year-old urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to not lose heart over CSA’s hypocrisy, adding that the level of PSL will remain way above IPL whether CSA’s contracted players participate or not.

PSL 2022 is scheduled to commence from 27 January at National Stadium Karachi. The final of the tournament will be played on 27 February at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

