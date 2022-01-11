ZTBL Partners with Rozee for the Bank’s Recruitment Needs

An agreement was signed between Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) and Rozee.pk for the bank’s recruitment facilitation in the presence of Muhammad Shahbaz Jameel, President/CEO – ZTBL, and S H Kazi, CEO – Rozee.pk.

Through this agreement, Rozee aims to aid in the HR aspect of the ZTBL transformation process using its market-leading recruitment solutions and methodology.

ZTBL is the premier financial institution geared towards the development of the agriculture sector through the provision of financial services and technical know-how.

Rozee, Pakistan’s largest employment platform, shall be providing ZTBL with its expertise to find top talent through its honed industry and functional knowledge, exclusive network, and proven executive search and assessment process.