PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja to Reward Pakistan’s T20 World Cup Squad

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja is set to reward Pakistan’s 2021 T20 World Cup squad for their exceptional performance in the mega event. According to sources, Ramiz has invited every member of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad for an event.

Sources further revealed that Ramiz will hand out cash prizes and shields to the entire squad to appreciate their valiant efforts throughout the T20 World Cup.

Prior to the start of the tournament, Ramiz had intimated to the players that PCB will reward them if they manage to defeat top teams in the tournament and put in exceptional performance in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan national team did not disappoint as they qualified for their semi-final of the T20 World Cup since 2012. However, they agonizingly lost the semi-final to eventual World Cup winners Australia and crashed out the tournament with their heads high.

The Men in Green started the tournament on fire as they brushed past arch-rivals India. Pakistan won the match by 10 wickets and registered their first World Cup win over India. They followed it up with a magnificent performance against New Zealand and then went on to defeat Afghanistan in a close encounter. They also won their last two group stage games against Namibia and Scotland and became the only team in the tournament to go through the group stages undefeated.

The team was expertly led by Babar Azam and each and every member of the team contributed towards the team’s success with top-class performances throughout. Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf were particularly impressive as they all performed at crucial stages in the tournament.