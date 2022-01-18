ECP Suspends 150 Lawmakers Including Shafqat Mahmood for Not Disclosing Assets

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has suspended the membership of 150 lawmakers in the national and provincial assemblies for the non-disclosure of their assets.

Advertisement

It released a list yesterday, detailing the names of the Members of the National Assembly (MNA), senators, and Members of the Provincial Assemblies (MPA) from the four provincial assemblies who had failed to file the details of their assets and liabilities for the fiscal year that ended on 30 June 2021. These statements have to be filed by 31 December every year.

The list includes three senators, 36 members of the National Assembly, 69 members of the Punjab Assembly, 14 members of the Sindh Assembly, 21 members of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, and seven members of the Balochistan Assembly.

Loading...

The list of MNAs that have been suspended has some prominent names, including the Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar, the Minister for Education, Shafqat Mahmood, and the Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Dr. Fehmida Mirza.

The other prominent names on the list include former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Sindh’s Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Dr. Amir Liaquat Hussain, Firdous Shamim, Ali Gohar Khan, Sadaqat Abbassi, Raja Fayyaz, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Yar Mohammad Rind, Mir Sikandar Ali, Sardar Owais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Samiullah Chaudhry, Salman Naeem, and Sibtain Khan Niazi.

ALSO READ Punjab Issues New Dress Code For School Children

The ECP said that lawmakers cannot partake in parliamentary proceedings, and their membership will remain suspended until they submit their respective statements.

Last year, the membership of 154 members was suspended by the ECP for the same offense.