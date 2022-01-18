This is Why Google is Killing Off 2G on Android Phones

Google recently launched Android 12 with better and upgraded features, designs, and colors. The latest upgrade also includes a ‘kill switch’ for 2G network connectivity.

As per ArsTechnica, the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) is swiftly trying to kill off 2G coverage since 2020 and has praised Android 12 for its 2G kill switch feature.

Once known to be a cellular standard, Google and the EFF are eliminating 2G connectivity due to its lack of security and privacy.

Carriers in the United States have even started shutting down 2G networks. However, most modern handsets still actively seek 2G services.

The EFF states:

There are two main problems with 2G. First, it uses weak encryption between the tower and device that can be cracked in real-time by an attacker to intercept calls or text messages. The attacker can do this passively without ever transmitting a single packet.

The EFF also added, “The second problem with 2G is that there is no authentication of the tower to the phone, which means that anyone can seamlessly impersonate a real 2G tower and a phone using the 2G protocol will never be the wiser.” It has also urged Apple to take similar action.

To turn off 2G connectivity, Android 12 users can go to Settings > Network & Internet > SIMs > Allow 2G and toggle off the setting.