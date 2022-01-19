QAU Launches New Helpline for Harassment and Sexual Abuse Complaints

The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has launched a dedicated helpline for the registration of complaints regarding harassment, abuse, and sexual assault.

A notification issued from the office of the Registrar on Monday asked victims to dial 051-9064200 to lodge their complaints.

“It is for information of all concerned that Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, declared the following telephone line number for reporting the bullying, abuse, sexual assault, etc., within the campus,” the notice said.

The initiative is part of the university administration’s measures to stamp on harassment-related issues at the campus.

A committee constituted to investigate the rape case of a youth in International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) had recommended all universities to set up a dedicated helpline where victims could report bullying, abuse, and sexual assault.

The incident had occurred in June 2021, when a student of QAU was gang-raped by four students of the IIUI in the hostel.

The survivor claimed in a video that he, along with three other people (accused), entered the hostel and was tricked into entering room 175 of the hostel. He was made unconscious and around three to four people sexually assaulted him, which resulted in clinical complications for him.

In another incident of sexual abuse, three female students of IIUI had been allegedly raped in December last year.

It was revealed by Member National Assembly (MNA), Chaudhry Hamid Hameed, during a session of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Education on 1 December 2021.

The MNA had said that the victim was admitted to a private hospital in F-10 and alleged that the university administration had been trying to brush this issue under the carpet.