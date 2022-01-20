National Incubation Center is Now Accepting Applications for 12th Cohort

National Incubation Centre (NIC) in collaboration with Ignite and the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) is accepting applications for the 12th cohort.

Advertisement

The deadline for the application submission is February 18, 2022.

ALSO READ Oil and Gas Production Declines by 1-2% In Q2 FY22

Since its inception in 2016, the NIC has incubated 11 cohorts, consisting of more than 250 startups that have gone on to create more than 15,000 jobs and have earned revenue in excess of Rs. 2.5 billion. Boosting women empowerment is one of the core values of the NIC, owing to which 114 women entrepreneurs are part of the NIC and are leaving their mark on the globe.

According to NIC, Pakistani startups from all tech genres including health-tech, food-tech, tourism and hospitality, agri-tech, gaming, big data and analytics, mobile apps, digital marketing, content creation, sports, fashion, ed-tech, aviation, fintech, internet of things, e-commerce and robotics are encouraged to join this hybrid (virtual and in-house) program to gain access to its state-of-the-art facility and offerings.

ALSO READ Here Are the Expected New Prices of Toyota Cars After the Mini-Budget

Selected startups will get a chance to experience a custom founder curriculum to help them accelerate their ideas into successful and viable businesses. Startup gaps will be identified, and teams will get relevant guidance and mentorship to help develop their startup DNA. From product development, design thinking, growth hacking, financial management, market research, advertising to pitching potential investors and more, the NIC will provide guidance at every level. At the NIC, startups can enjoy a fully equipped free working space that celebrates diversity, inclusivity and innovation.