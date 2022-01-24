SBP Retains Interest Rate at 9.75%

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 9.75 percent.

Advertisement

This was revealed by Governor State Bank Reza Baqir, in a press conference after the Monetary Policy Committee’s meeting.

The central bank said that monetary policy settings are likely to remain broadly unchanged in the near term now, having already lifted the policy rate by 150 basis points at its meeting on 14 December 2021.

Since October, headline inflation has continued to rise. Core inflation in urban and rural areas also observed big leaps respectively. Externally, despite record exports observed month after month, high global commodity prices contributed to a significant increase in the import bill.

Notably, higher cost of imports on the account of petroleum products, raw materials for automobile and textile sectors, and various commodity prices have kept the imports higher which widened the trade deficit as well as the current account deficit of the country. Besides, the extra expense of vaccination imports also increased the import bill.

This is a developing story. More info will be conveyed accordingly.