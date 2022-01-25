Advertisement

Here Are the Best Social Media Reactions on PSL 2022 Anthem

By Saad Nasir | Published Jan 25, 2022 | 2:38 pm

The festivities for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have peaked with the release of the highly-anticipated PSL 7 anthem. The anthem had faced multiple delays before being finally released yesterday, much to the relief of the fans.

The PSL 2022 anthem, titled ‘Agay Dekh’ has already garnered over 1.8 million views and over 199k likes on YouTube in less than 24 hours after being released. The anthem, sung by superstar Atif Aslam and Aima Baig, drew a polarized reaction from the cricketing fraternity as some fans enjoyed the song while others found it underwhelming.

Let’s have a look at some of the best Twitter reactions:

Several fans appreciated the efforts of the artists in producing the PSL 7 anthem.

One user shared some words of wisdom.

Renowned musician, Rohail Hyatt chimed in with words of appreciation as well.

Meanwhile, many fans were disappointed with the song.

Memes are inevitable. Let’s check out some hilarious memes on the PSL anthem:

