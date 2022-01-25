Here Are the Best Social Media Reactions on PSL 2022 Anthem

The festivities for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have peaked with the release of the highly-anticipated PSL 7 anthem. The anthem had faced multiple delays before being finally released yesterday, much to the relief of the fans.

The PSL 2022 anthem, titled ‘Agay Dekh’ has already garnered over 1.8 million views and over 199k likes on YouTube in less than 24 hours after being released. The anthem, sung by superstar Atif Aslam and Aima Baig, drew a polarized reaction from the cricketing fraternity as some fans enjoyed the song while others found it underwhelming.

Let’s have a look at some of the best Twitter reactions:

Several fans appreciated the efforts of the artists in producing the PSL 7 anthem.

Honestly, #PSLAnthem is pretty good, quite energetic — Arslan Sheikh (@Arslanshkh) January 25, 2022

One user shared some words of wisdom.

Ye to her saal ki story ban chuki hai ke naye song per criticism daina ik khel jamay ga is unbeatable but jisko wo sunana hai jakay YouTube per bar bar sunley what's the point of criticizing every psl anthem? This anthem is great in it's own way✨#AgayDekh #AtifAslam pic.twitter.com/j04I50GFwK — sahi hogaya yar (@mutmaenbegherat) January 25, 2022

Renowned musician, Rohail Hyatt chimed in with words of appreciation as well.

@itsaadee, @AimaBaigOff and @abdullah_s_sid are on fire in the PSL 7 anthem. The song has a lovely feel-good vibe to it. Great going and congratulations to the whole AV team! 👍🏼 Loving the music coming out in 2022 ☺️ #AgayDekh #AtifAslam #AimaBaig #PSLAnthem — Rohail Hyatt (@rohailhyatt) January 24, 2022

Meanwhile, many fans were disappointed with the song.

#AgayDekh asa anthem sunna ka bad ma bss Atif Aslam ke waja sa chup ho we want Ali zafar for this season anthem also no one can beat the level of Ali zafar 😍 — Muhammad Tayyab (@mtr8176_tayyab) January 25, 2022

Every year's anthem makes you realise that how good previous one was and you trolled it for no reason. #HBLPSL7 #LevelHai #AgayDekh — Muhammad Arsalan (@iamarsalan_6) January 25, 2022

Ali Zafar’s phir seeti bajegi remains the best #PSLAnthem. — Wear Mask. Be Safe (@vishal_mehra1) January 25, 2022

Memes are inevitable. Let’s check out some hilarious memes on the PSL anthem:

To those who are still hating on PSL ANTHEM 👏#AgayDekh pic.twitter.com/clkp06q3b6 — ÉRRÓR 404 (@NasirHurair) January 25, 2022

Bss Kro Bhai Pta hai #PSLAnthem

Aa Gya hai 🌚 #AgayDekh pic.twitter.com/RUGp4g4ATU — Hnste Rho Yrr (@Hnste_Rho_Yrr) January 25, 2022

