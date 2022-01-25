Pakistan Responds to Australia’s Request for Change of Test Venues

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has turned down Cricket Australia’s (CA) request to hold all three Test matches at the same venue.

The Tests have been scheduled for Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore, however, the CA has requested the PCB to hold all three Tests in one venue for health and security reasons, The Sunday Morning Herald reported.

“Negotiations are continuing with the Pakistan Cricket Board about the possibility of playing all three Tests in one venue for health and security reasons,” the publication said.

Responding to media queries in this regard, the PCB said on Tuesday that no such proposal is on the table.

In a brief statement, the cricket board said that the Test matches would be played in Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore because organizing all three Tests at the same venue is not possible.

The PCB, however, assured that fool-proof security arrangements will be made for each venue.

“The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), will make the decision regarding the crowd participation ahead of the series,” it added.

This will be Australia’s first tour to Pakistan in 24 years, and will significantly boost Pakistan’s prospects of hosting regular international cricket at home.

The tour will kick off early in March with the first Test match in Karachi from 3 to 7 March, followed by the second Test in Rawalpindi from 12 to 16 March.

The third and the final Test will be played in Lahore between 21 and 25 March, followed by three one-day matches and a one-off T20 international at the same venue.