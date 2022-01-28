Punjab Police Asks to Ban PUBG After Addict Kills His Own Family

Another PUBG addict shot dead his mother and siblings, after being influenced by the game. The initial investigations revealed that 18-year-old Ali Zain was addicted to the game and shot dead his mother, two sisters and a brother imagining that they would be resurrected like in the game.

On January 19th 2022, the police had found bullet-riddled bodies of a mother and her three children from a house in Lahore. The murderer turned out to be the surviving 14-year-old son, Zain. Further investigations into the matter revealed that Zain, after getting frustrated at the game, shot his family at point-blank range inside the house.

According to the Police, after this, Zain went to sleep in the lower part of the house and later went into hiding in a village near Faisalabad.

On account of this and similar recent incidents owing to the game’s addiction, the Punjab Police has decided to approach the federal government to put a ban on the famous battle-royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) to prevent other similar acts of violence.

Last year, in another shocking incident, in an attempt to imitate a scene from the online game PUBG, a man killed two people while injuring three more in the process.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is an online multiplayer game created by a South Korean company, as per the experts the game adversely affects the behavior of those addicted to it and the recently reported events bear witness to this claim.