Jazz Doubles It’s Network Capacity Around Karachi’s Metro Network

Jazz has deployed 800G link technology on its network in Karachi, which will double the capacity of its network in the area.

Currently, the 800G Transport Lambda is carrying live customer traffic across the Karachi metro region with plans underway for further expansions.

With a network backbone capacity of 3.7 Tbps, 800G Transport Lambda will benefit customers by increasing the data-carrying capacity resulting in an improved user experience for data services.

In a single second, customers will be able to stream 360,000 HD videos as opposed to 180,000 in the 400G network and download 140,000 songs compared to 70,000 at the same time, amongst other features.

800G is 8 times the capacity of the traditional 100G technology network and can support up to 1 million concurrent 4K users.