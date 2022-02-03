GSV and Kamyab Jawan’s NexGen Football Stars Trials Set to Take Place in Karachi

Global Soccer Ventures’ (GSV) national hunt for the 20 NexGen Football Stars finalists is set for the national showdown at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Stadium on 5 February 2022 at 10 am.

Belgian football manager, Karel Fraeye ran Pakistan’s biggest talent hunt drive under St Pat’s development plan in collaboration with Kamyab Jawan Program. GSV NexGen Football Stars trials have been delivered in 9 out of 10 cities successfully and include; Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Peshawar, Sialkot, Multan, Sukkur, Quetta, Faisalabad, and Lahore.

Now Karachi is in the spotlight with the arrival of Irish football manager, Brian Kerr with his academy director Ger O Brian to oversee the grand finale selection of Pakistan’s emerging football gems. The trials are being held at KPT Football Stadium, Kharadar from February 3, 2022, to February 8, 2022. The raw talent is being evaluated under the direct supervision of UEFA licensed coaches including Karel Fraeye and Dennis Ricardo of Belgium and Marc Antonio of the UK.

Karel Fraeye said, “It was an amazing experience to talent ID some of Pakistan’s raw and young gems from across the country. There is no doubt that Pakistan has immense football potential, and I am sure the nation still has a lot of untapped talent”.

Brian Kerr has the challenge to drill down the super talented 20. So far 61 players have been shortlisted; 13 from Islamabad, 3 from Muzaffarabad, 14 from Peshawar, 4 from Sialkot, 1 from Multan, 7 from Quetta, 8 from Faisalabad, 11 from Lahore, while the hopefuls from Karachi are still being talent ID’d. These players will then be gathered for the final showdown spread across 4 rounds of match play assessment out of which 20 emerging NexGen Football Stars will progress for the GSV’s Road to Europe international training program which could result in a life-changing career for some.

A naturally gifted and raw player has been discovered thanks to the national talent hunt. The technical committee is keeping details of this football wonderkid off the record until St Pat’s team and Brian Kerr give their green light.