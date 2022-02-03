PSDP Slows Down as the Govt Decreases its Spending

Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) slowed down as the government spent only Rs. 268 billion in the first half of the current fiscal year.

According to the document, the PSDP authorization for the first half of the current fiscal year was more than Rs. 455 billion and the government released Rs. 322 billion. Finance Division spent more than Rs. 39 billion and the Cabinet Division spent Rs. 38 billion on PSDP projects.

The Ministry of Water Resources spent more than Rs. 33 billion, Power Division spent Rs. 27.6 billion, the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs spending reached Rs. 25.36 billion, the Higher Education Commission spent Rs. 10.60 billion and Communication Division spending reached Rs. 35.72 billion.

Further, the Railway Division spent Rs. 9.16 billion, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) spent Rs. 6.4 billion, the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) spent Rs. 3.16 billion. The Revenue Division spent Rs. 5.68 billion from its development budget.