Advertisement

PSDP Slows Down as the Govt Decreases its Spending

By Ahmed Mukhtar Naqshbandi | Published Feb 3, 2022 | 10:43 am

Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) slowed down as the government spent only Rs. 268 billion in the first half of the current fiscal year.

Advertisement

According to the document, the PSDP authorization for the first half of the current fiscal year was more than Rs. 455 billion and the government released Rs. 322 billion. Finance Division spent more than Rs. 39 billion and the Cabinet Division spent Rs. 38 billion on PSDP projects.

ALSO READ

The Ministry of Water Resources spent more than Rs. 33 billion, Power Division spent Rs. 27.6 billion, the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs spending reached Rs. 25.36 billion, the Higher Education Commission spent Rs. 10.60 billion and Communication Division spending reached Rs. 35.72 billion.

ALSO READ

Further, the Railway Division spent Rs. 9.16 billion, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) spent Rs. 6.4 billion, the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) spent Rs. 3.16 billion. The Revenue Division spent Rs. 5.68 billion from its development budget.

Also Read

Ahmed Mukhtar Naqshbandi
Advertisement

Advertisement
See ProPakistani in...
ProPakistani App
close
>