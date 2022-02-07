Today’s PSL Schedule: Quetta Set Sights on 4th Place on Points Table

Lahore Qalandars have their eyes set on reclaiming the second spot in the PSL points table as they face Quetta Gladiators in the 15th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7. Quetta, on the other hand, will be looking to regain momentum and get back into the coveted top four in the table.

Qalandars have been one of the most exciting teams in the tournament so far. They have won three of their first four matches in the competition and will be high on confidence after their amazing victory against Islamabad United in their last match. Meanwhile, Quetta have lost their previous two matches and have only won one match in their first four PSL 7 matches.

Here’s today’s PSL 7 schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue Monday, 07 February Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars 7:30pm (PKT) National Stadium Karachi

Here is the head-to-head record of the two sides:

Number of Matches Quetta Gladiators Won Lahore Qalandars Won No Result 12 6 6 –

