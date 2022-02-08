PEC to Compile Industrial Estate Data to Increase Academia-Industry Linkages

The Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has decided to play its due role to increase the liaison between the industries and the academia in the area of research being conducted in the universities in Pakistan.

Advertisement

A decision to this effect was reached as the Pakistan Development Committee of PEC held its inaugural session at the council’s headquarters. Convener of the Committee and Adviser to the PEC Chairman, Mir Masood Rasheed, chaired the meeting.

The meeting decided that the PEC would compile the data of industrial growth in the country on a district-wide basis. The database will identify the industrial estates in the country, where more industries should be established as the nature of the industrial units most suitable for each such zones will also be duly identified. The academicians from the universities and concerned industry experts will also be involved in the process.

The committee decided to gather such industry-related data pertaining to five districts of Sindh on a trial basis as later on the same model of data gathering will be implemented all over Pakistan. It was discussed on the occasion that the PEC wants that the university students in Pakistan enrolled in the final year of their degree programs should do such projects as part of their studies, which should be helpful in resolving the real-life problems in society. The PEC intends to provide financial assistance for the execution of such projects.

Speaking on the occasion, the committee’s convener, Mir Masood Rasheed, said that there existed no formal platform for establishing the linkage between the industries and universities as this had been the main reason behind the lack of progress and development in the country.

ALSO READ Court Fines Beauty Parlor for Expelling Bride Without Completing Her Makeup

He said that the PEC had decided to join forces with other concerned sections in the society to make a joint effort to resolve the main issues prevailing in the country. He said that the PEC had the plan to provide assistance to the industries, which would provide internship opportunities to the freshly passed out graduates of the engineering universities. He said that the industries should launch internship programs of three to six months duration for the graduates of the engineering universities.

Advertisement

The meeting was attended by vice-chancellors of different universities, experts from aviation, energy, construction, CSR sectors, overseas engineers, and representatives of different industrial estates in the country.