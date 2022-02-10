Chinese Man Shocked By High Electricity Bill Confronts IESCO Staff

The constant increase in electricity tariff by the federal government in recent months has affected every category of consumers and it hasn’t spared foreigners living in the country as well who are finding it hard to pay the exorbitant bills.

In one such incident, a Chinese man living in Islamabad recently went to the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Headquarters and confronted the staff after he received a bill of Rs. 36,000.

The shocked Chinese citizen asked the staff to clarify why IESCO has charged him this much amount for electricity when he only used a handful of units last month given the cold weather in the federal capital during January.

In response, the staff first calmed him down and then explained that the excessive amount in the bill is on the account of Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA) for previous months.

They added that FPA is approved by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) which is an independent body and IESCO can’t help him in this matter. Resultantly, the aggrieved Chinese citizen ultimately paid the outrageous electricity bill.

For the unversed, the FPA is a system designed to automatically adjust the current month’s electricity tariff based on the fluctuations in the prices of crude oil, LNG, and coal in the previous months.

