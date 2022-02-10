Karachi Launches Special Campaign Against Pressure Horns

Karachi’s traffic police have initiated a special campaign against fancy number plates, tinted windows, pressure horns, unauthorized sirens, and hooters on the orders of Additional IGP Karachi, Imran Yaqoob.

He directed the DIG Traffic “to boost up campaign against pressure horn, use of police siren, tinted glasses, and fancy number plates”. Accordingly, vehicles that are found violating the notice are to be prosecuted and fined by the authorities.

The Sindh Excise and Taxation Department also initiated a road-checking campaign on Monday to collect taxes from owners who failed to pay them on their cars. The campaign will continue until 18 February.

The provincial minister for Excise and Taxation, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, said that ten teams have been created to examine the vehicles at 37 locations across Karachi starting from today.

The decision was made during a meeting presided by Minister Chawla that was attended by the Secretary of Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Department, Atif Rehman, and Director Generals Iqbal Ahmed and Aurangzeb Panhwar.

Correspondingly, action will be taken against the owners of unregistered and open letter vehicles as well as tax-defaulting owners during the road checking campaign.