Over Half of Pakistan Thinks Coronavirus is an Exaggeration: Survey

Despite the nearly 1.5 million cases and 30,000 deaths, more than 60% of Pakistanis are of the view that the threat of Coronavirus is being exaggerated in the country.

These are the findings of a survey recently published by Gallup Pakistan, the Pakistani affiliate of Gallup International Association. Titled “Coronavirus Attitude Tracker Survey Wave XIII,” the survey included 795 adults from all provinces, with 48% of them being female and 52% male.

According to the survey, 61% of Pakistanis believe that the threat of Coronavirus is highly exaggerated, which is a massive increase from the figure of 36% from the survey’s previous edition.

Nearly 2 out of 5 or 41% of Pakistanis think that Coronavirus is a foreign conspiracy, which is a slight decrease from the figure of 49% from the last survey.

41% of Pakistanis are satisfied with the performance of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in controlling the Coronavirus outbreak. This figure stood at 76% in the survey’s last version.

81% of Pakistanis have received at least one dose of a Coronavirus vaccine while 25% of them believe that COVID-19 has been eliminated from the country.

Lastly, the country has improved on 6 out of 7 indicators devised by Gallup Pakistan to gauge the economic impact of COVID-19 and the wellbeing of people.