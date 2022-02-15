HBL Microfinance Bank Partners with Habib Bank Limited for Home Remittance Disbursements

HBL Microfinance Bank (HBL MFB) has partnered with Habib Bank Limited (HBL) to further strengthen Home Remittance disbursements in Pakistan and allow HBL Microfinance Bank customers to receive money in digital wallets and accounts across Pakistan.

Advertisement

Commenting on the development, Faisal Lalani, Head of International Banking at HBL, said, “We are excited to partner with HBL Microfinance Bank for facilitation of Home Remittance by expanding our distribution footprints. The services are fully integrated on the New Remittance system using APIs (Application Programming Interface).”

“This is a proud moment for HBL as this new arrangement will be beneficial to all the customers who look to receive fast international money transfers to Pakistan through HBL. Together, we look forward to providing excellent services to our customers in a reliable and convenient way,” he added.

Muhammad Amir Khan, President & CEO, HBL MFB, expressed delight at becoming part of HBL’s massive network to increase it further in terms of Home Remittance Disbursement.

“HBL MFB’s presence in far-flung rural areas will further deliver ease of access to recipients of international money transfers to Pakistan. Reducing the traveling needs and expenses of such recipients will grant them peace of mind and us, at HBL MFB, a heartwarming sense of achievement,” he said.