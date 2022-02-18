Govt Launches Portal for Complaints Regarding Scholarships

Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched an online portal for students from all over the country to enable them to directly file their complaints relating to educational scholarships to Prime Minister Office.

Advertisement

The newly launched portal has been linked with the Pakistan Citizen Portal (PCP) that was launched in 2018 with the aim to connect citizens directly with all government departments.

Addressing the launch ceremony, PM Imran Khan said that Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program are offering different categories of scholarships at the federal and provincial levels.

The incumbent federal government is making efforts to unify these scholarships at a single platform to facilitate the students and to ensure that these scholarships are used efficiently for the development of the country.

ALSO READ Wahab Makes History in Match With Islamabad United

He added that Ehsaas Program is the largest need-based scholarship initiative in the history of Pakistan. Under the initiative, 50,000 deserving students will receive scholarships till 2023.

Back in 2019, the federal government had allocated Rs. 24 billion for the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program over the next four years. 50% of the total scholarships had been reserved for girls and 2% for differently-abled students.