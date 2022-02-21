From Trade to Tourism Hub – Gwadar to Get Its First Waterpark and Resort

Gwadar – The Gateway of Wind! The mystical, the whimsical, and probably the most peaceful of all areas in Pakistan. Known for its strategic location and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Gwadar has taken off in terms of global popularity for all the right reasons.

When it comes to natural beauty, Balochistan has no match and Gwadar, being an essential city of the province, has a lot to offer in terms of natural beauty that attracts tourists. Balochistan has become a discussable topic among local and international tourists.

The diversity of this province is divine. There are four seasons, beautiful languages, rivers, beaches, waterfalls, natural water reserves, mines, minerals, and hospitable people.

Gwadar is the new face of Pakistan that will drive the economy through trade and tourism. It is the gateway to CPEC and OBOR (One Belt One Road). Gwadar and Balochistan CPEC routes are based on M8 Motorway and Makran Coastal Highway that connects the city with other provinces.

M8 motorway leads to D.I.Khan KPK via Turbat, Panjgur, Quetta, Zhob, Loralai, and Daanasar, while the Makran Coastal Highway is leading to Karachi Sindh via Pasni, Ormara, Hingol, and Hub. These areas lay the foundation of tourism in Gwadar.

Tourism in Gwadar is not just an activity, it is a trend. There are exotic beaches, beautiful sunset points, Islands, golden deserts, Hingol National Park, Marine Drive, and so much more.

The beauty of these areas is untouched and it summons tourists from all parts of the world. Currently, the city is full of tourist sites but it lacks places to stay. The same is the reason why despite having such potential, tourism in Gwadar is not booming.

Introducing The Resort – First Waterpark and Resort in Gwadar

To cope with the shortage of tourist staying places in Gwadar, ilaan.com is building the first international-standard Waterpark and Resort in Gwadar. The waterpark & resort is being constructed by the name of The Resort and it has been designed by a Turkish company.

As part of the waterpark & resort, excursion trips will be organized in Gwadar where numerous activities of international scale will be provided. These include paragliding, hot air balloon rides, beach tours, and more.

The Resort provides a completely striking experience to the visitors and it is being developed on the theme of “Where You Get High on Life”. As part of the resort, initially, two buildings are being constructed at the site.

The Resort is a part of the next-gen housing project of Gwadar, Balochistan Broadway Avenue. It is located at one of the most important roads of Gwadar, Balochistan Broadway that can be accessed from Kahan Avenue, Marine Drive, and Balochistan Broadway.

