Haris Rauf Slaps Teammate for Dropping a Catch Off His Bowling [Video]

Excited Haris Rauf had a bizarre way to celebrate his wicket against Peshawar Zalmi. The fast bowler slapped his own teammate as they celebrated the first dismissal.

Lahore Qalandars are known for their unique ways to celebrate on the field. However, Haris Rauf’s recent gesture left the viewers perplexed. As Lahore Qalandars played their last match before play-offs, Haris Rauf dismissed the in-form batsman, Muhammad Haris, providing the first breakthrough for his side.

Greeting the fellow player, Kamran Ghulam ran to hug Haris Rauf, but the fast bowler slapped him with no soft expressions on his face. It is pertinent to mention here that Ghulam had earlier dropped Hazratullah Zazai’s catch off Haris Rauf’s bowling, which seems to be the reason behind the slap.

Lahore Qalandars have qualified for the play-offs and they now look to confirm the second spot on the points table.

