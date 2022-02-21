PPL Discovers Gas Reserves in Sindh

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) as an operator (33.3 percent), has discovered hydrocarbons in its Latif Block at Mohar-1 exploratory well, Sindh.

According to its notice issued to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the discovery was made inside the Mohar-1 exploratory well in the Latif Block situated in the Sindh Province. PPL holds a 33.30 percent working interest. ENI Pakistan Limited holds 33.30 percent, and United Energy Pakistan Limited (UEPL), which is the operator of the block, holds 33.40 percent working interest.

The well was drilled and tested using the operator’s internal expertise and in consultation with the Block’s joint ventures partners. The well was drilled to a depth of 12,111 ft. with a reservoir target of Lower Goru Sands.

After completion of the well, B sand zone (11,778-11,788 ft KB) was perforated, which flowed 14.3 MMscfd (million standard cubic feet per day) of gas at FWHP (wellhead flowing pressure) of 2730 PSIG (pounds per square inch) at 32/64” choke size.

This discovery is a result of the aggressive exploration strategy adopted by Pakistan Petroleum Limited. It has extended the hydrocarbon play area in the region by successfully discovering another stock of natural resources at the Latif Block.

The discovery will add to PPL’s hydrocarbon reserves and would contribute to reducing the gap between the supply and demand of hydrocarbon reserves in the country through the exploitation of indigenous resources with joint venture partners.