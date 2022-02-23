Authorities Must Utilize the Funds Properly to Reduce Cost of Projects: Senate Committee

The authorities must utilize the funds properly to reduce the costs of projects, said Senator Saifullah Abro, while chairing a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Power held at Parliament Lodges on Wednesday.

Reviewing the proposed Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2022-23, the committee was briefed about the details of ongoing and new projects related to Generation Companies (GENCOs), National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC), Distribution Companies (DISCOs), and Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB), and its approval status by Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), Central Development Working Party (CDWP), and Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP).

Saifullah Abro enquired about dates of completion and stressed the proper utilization of funds. Criticizing the lack of regulation, he said that delay in projects contributes to an increase in costs that generate losses. He asserted the need to curb power thefts, ensuring all perpetrators are taken to task. The committee taking note of payments made to the Board of Directors (BODs) stressed the need to minimize costs by arranging not more than two meetings a month. A proposal for this is to be made and submitted to the committee at the next meeting. The total number of projects amounted to 101, out of which 18 await approval.

Deliberating over the plight of consumers due to Detection Bills sent out by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), the committee was informed that the domestic category is worst hit by power theft. Local administration, it was revealed, was uncooperative and involved in pilferage. Approximately 250 letters have been sent out in this regard. The committee stressed the need to put in place a proper system to ensure that pilferage is curbed. The need to protect innocent citizens was emphasized.

Regarding appointments of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Genco Holding Company Limited (GHCL), Managing Director (MD) GHCL, and Deputy Managing Director (DMD) NTDC, the Committee stressed the need for stringent action by the ministry against any irregularity. It was asserted that all-out efforts must be made to ensure appointments fulfill employment criteria. In the case of MD NTDC, the Committee enquired the reason for sealing appointments beyond 58 years of age. It was asserted that in keeping with previous standards, the age limit must be increased to 62 years. The creation of the DMD, the position was termed irrelevant, since no prior precedence had been set in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Senator Sana Jamali, Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Senator Prince Ahmed Umar Ahmedzai, Senator Haji Hidayat Ullah Khan, and senior officers of the Ministry of Power NEPRA, along with all concerned.