Cargo Movement Halted as Karachi Port Remains Paralyzed Due to Protest

Karachi Port, one of South Asia’s largest and busiest deep-water seaports, remains paralyzed as protesting fishermen refuse to de-anchor their boats from the channel, effectively halting cargo movement.

The blockade comes due to a ban on Sindh’s fishermen for trawling in Balochistan waters, according to the protestors. If the situation persists, the port’s closure could have a severe impact on the country’s commercial activities. Several cargo ships have been stranded outside the port, waiting to be allowed to dock.

The second round of negotiations between the protestors and the Advisor to the PM on Maritime Affairs, Mahmood Maulvi, is expected to be held today after Tuesday’s dialogue reportedly failed to materialize a workable outcome.

It is to note that in December 2021, the Government of Balochistan resolved to make unauthorized fishing in the province’s waterways completely illegal and ordered the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and the Government of Sindh to prevent Sindhi fishermen from entering Gwadar’s waters.

The Port of Karachi is one of the largest and busiest deep-water seaports in South Asia, carrying around 60 percent of the country’s cargo (25 million tons per year). It is near Karachi’s main commercial sector and various industrial regions, and its location puts it in close proximity to important maritime routes like the Strait of Hormuz.