Here are PSL 7’s Best Performers Ahead of Playoffs

The group stages of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 7 came to a close with a thrilling encounter between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars.
Defending champions, Multan Sultans were the team to beat in the tournament as they won 9 of their 10 matches to finish as the league leaders. They were followed by Lahore Qalandars in the second spot and the two teams will now face-off in the qualifier in the PSL playoffs.
Peshawar Zalmi finished at the third spot in the PSL points table while an injury-ridden Islamabad United managed to scrape into the fourth spot to book their place in the 1st eliminator of the tournament.
The fans witnessed some incredible performances from their favorite superstars throughout the tournament. So let’s have a look at the best performers in the group stages of PSL 7:
Most Runs
Fakhar Zaman is the leading run-scorer currently with 521 runs. He has scored six half-centuries and one century in the 10 innings he played in the group stages of the tournament.
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Average
|Fakhar Zaman (Lahore)
|10
|10
|521
|157.40
|106
|52.10
|Mohammad Rizwan (Multan)
|10
|10
|479
|130.16
|83*
|68.42
|Shan Masood (Multan)
|10
|10
|457
|140.18
|88
|45.70
|Shoaib Malik (Peshawar)
|10
|10
|346
|138.95
|58
|43.25
|Babar Azam (Karachi)
|10
|10
|343
|118.68
|90*
|38.11
Most Wickets
Islamabad United’s captain, Shadab Khan is still the leading wicket-taker in the tournament despite only featuring in 7 matches. The leg-spinner has picked up 17 wickets at an average of 8.52 in the 7 matches he played.
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Wickets
|Best Figures
|Economy Rate
|Average
|Shadab Khan (Islamabad)
|7
|6
|145
|17
|5/28
|6.04
|8.52
|Imran Tahir (Multan)
|10
|10
|247
|16
|3/16
|6.33
|15.43
|Khushdil Shah (Multan)
|10
|10
|174
|15
|4/35
|6.60
|11.60
|Shaheen Afridi (Lahore)
|10
|10
|301
|15
|3/40
|7.52
|20.06
|Zaman Khan (Lahore)
|10
|10
|295
|14
|4/16
|8.23
|21.07
Most Sixes
The ‘Sultan of Singapore’ has hit the most number of sixes in the ongoing PSL season. Tim David has struck 20 sixes off 126 balls he has faced in the tournament.
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|6s
|Balls Faced
|Tim David (Multan)
|10
|10
|20
|126
|Shadab Khan (Islamabad)
|7
|6
|16
|140
|Fakhar Zaman (Lahore)
|10
|10
|16
|331
|Azam Khan (Islamabad)
|10
|9
|15
|159
|Sharjeel Khan (Karachi)
|10
|10
|14
|177
Most Catches
Iftikhar Ahmed, Babar Azam, and Tim David took the most catches in the outfield in the group stages of the tournament. All three of them took 9 catches each in 10 matches they played in the competition.
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Catches
|Catches/Innings
|Iftikhar Ahmed (Quetta)
|10
|10
|9
|0.900
|Babar Azam (Karachi)
|10
|10
|9
|0.900
|Tim David (Multan)
|10
|10
|9
|0.900
|Ben Cutting (Peshawar)
|9
|9
|8
|0.888
|Khushdil Shah (Multan)
|10
|10
|7
|0.700
Highest Individual Score
Jason Roy has scored the highest individual score so far as he smashed 116 runs against Lahore in his first innings of the competition. Three centuries have been scored in the tournament so far. Fakhar Zaman and Harry Brook are the other two batters to cross the 100-run mark.
|Player
|Opposition
|Runs
|Balls
|Strike Rate
|Jason Roy (Quetta)
|Lahore Qalandars
|116
|57
|203.50
|Fakhar Zaman (Lahore)
|Karachi Kings
|106
|60
|176.66
|Harry Brook (Lahore)
|Islamabad United
|102*
|49
|208.16
|Will Smeed (Quetta)
|Peshawar Zalmi
|99
|60
|165.00
|Will Smeed (Quetta)
|Peshawar Zalmi
|97
|62
|156.45
Best Bowling Figures
Quetta’s young fiery pacer, Naseem Shah registered the best bowling figures in a match this season. He took a brilliant five-wicket haul against Karachi Kings.
|Player
|Opposition
|Overs
|Runs
|Wickets
|Naseem Shah (Quetta)
|Karachi Kings
|3.3
|20
|5
|Shadab Khan (Islamabad)
|Quetta Gladiators
|4.0
|28
|5
|Shadab Khan (Islamabad)
|Karachi Kings
|4.0
|15
|4
|Zaman Khan (Lahore)
|Karachi Kings
|3.5
|16
|4
|Rashid Khan (Lahore)
|Karachi Kings
|4.0
|17
|4
Highest Total
Multan Sultans smashed the highest total in the season as they scored 245/3 against Quetta Gladiators on 18 February 2022. This was also the second-highest total in PSL history.
|Team
|Opposition
|Score
|Overs
|Run Rate
|Multan Sultans
|Quetta Gladiators
|245/3
|20.0
|12.25
|Islamabad United
|Quetta Gladiators
|229/4
|20.0
|11.45
|Multan Sultans
|Peshawar Zalmi
|222/3
|20.0
|11.10
|Multan Sultans
|Islamabad United
|217/5
|20.0
|10.85
|Multan Sultans
|Lahore Qalandars
|209/5
|19.4
|10.62
Lowest Totals
Karachi Kings have had a horrid time with the bat in PSL 7. They scored the lowest total in the competition as they were bundled out for 110 against Quetta Gladiators.
|Team
|Opposition
|Score
|Overs
|Date
|Islamabad United
|Multan Sultans
|105/7
|20.0
|20 February 2022
|Multan Sultans
|Islamabad United
|111/4
|17.2
|20 February 2022
|Karachi Kings
|Quetta Gladiators
|113/10
|17.3
|29 January 2022
|Quetta Gladiators
|Karachi Kings
|115/2
|15.4
|29 January 2022
|Karachi Kings
|Multan Sultans
|124/5
|20.0
|27 January 2022
Note here that Multan Sultans (2) and Quetta Gladiators (4) were chasing the targets set by the opposition.
