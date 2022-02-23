Here are PSL 7’s Best Performers Ahead of Playoffs

The group stages of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 7 came to a close with a thrilling encounter between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars.

Defending champions, Multan Sultans were the team to beat in the tournament as they won 9 of their 10 matches to finish as the league leaders. They were followed by Lahore Qalandars in the second spot and the two teams will now face-off in the qualifier in the PSL playoffs.

Peshawar Zalmi finished at the third spot in the PSL points table while an injury-ridden Islamabad United managed to scrape into the fourth spot to book their place in the 1st eliminator of the tournament.

The fans witnessed some incredible performances from their favorite superstars throughout the tournament. So let’s have a look at the best performers in the group stages of PSL 7:

ALSO READ Multan Sultans Lose Their Biggest Hitter Ahead of Today’s Qualifier Against Lahore

Most Runs

Fakhar Zaman is the leading run-scorer currently with 521 runs. He has scored six half-centuries and one century in the 10 innings he played in the group stages of the tournament.

Player Matches Innings Runs Strike Rate Highest Score Average Fakhar Zaman (Lahore) 10 10 521 157.40 106 52.10 Mohammad Rizwan (Multan) 10 10 479 130.16 83* 68.42 Shan Masood (Multan) 10 10 457 140.18 88 45.70 Shoaib Malik (Peshawar) 10 10 346 138.95 58 43.25 Babar Azam (Karachi) 10 10 343 118.68 90* 38.11

Most Wickets

Islamabad United’s captain, Shadab Khan is still the leading wicket-taker in the tournament despite only featuring in 7 matches. The leg-spinner has picked up 17 wickets at an average of 8.52 in the 7 matches he played.

Player Matches Innings Runs Wickets Best Figures Economy Rate Average Shadab Khan (Islamabad) 7 6 145 17 5/28 6.04 8.52 Imran Tahir (Multan) 10 10 247 16 3/16 6.33 15.43 Khushdil Shah (Multan) 10 10 174 15 4/35 6.60 11.60 Shaheen Afridi (Lahore) 10 10 301 15 3/40 7.52 20.06 Zaman Khan (Lahore) 10 10 295 14 4/16 8.23 21.07

Most Sixes

The ‘Sultan of Singapore’ has hit the most number of sixes in the ongoing PSL season. Tim David has struck 20 sixes off 126 balls he has faced in the tournament.

Player Matches Innings 6s Balls Faced Tim David (Multan) 10 10 20 126 Shadab Khan (Islamabad) 7 6 16 140 Fakhar Zaman (Lahore) 10 10 16 331 Azam Khan (Islamabad) 10 9 15 159 Sharjeel Khan (Karachi) 10 10 14 177

ALSO READ PSL 7 Playoffs: Multan and Lahore Lock Horns With Final in Sight

Most Catches

Iftikhar Ahmed, Babar Azam, and Tim David took the most catches in the outfield in the group stages of the tournament. All three of them took 9 catches each in 10 matches they played in the competition.

Player Matches Innings Catches Catches/Innings Iftikhar Ahmed (Quetta) 10 10 9 0.900 Babar Azam (Karachi) 10 10 9 0.900 Tim David (Multan) 10 10 9 0.900 Ben Cutting (Peshawar) 9 9 8 0.888 Khushdil Shah (Multan) 10 10 7 0.700

Highest Individual Score

Jason Roy has scored the highest individual score so far as he smashed 116 runs against Lahore in his first innings of the competition. Three centuries have been scored in the tournament so far. Fakhar Zaman and Harry Brook are the other two batters to cross the 100-run mark.

Player Opposition Runs Balls Strike Rate Jason Roy (Quetta) Lahore Qalandars 116 57 203.50 Fakhar Zaman (Lahore) Karachi Kings 106 60 176.66 Harry Brook (Lahore) Islamabad United 102* 49 208.16 Will Smeed (Quetta) Peshawar Zalmi 99 60 165.00 Will Smeed (Quetta) Peshawar Zalmi 97 62 156.45

Best Bowling Figures

Quetta’s young fiery pacer, Naseem Shah registered the best bowling figures in a match this season. He took a brilliant five-wicket haul against Karachi Kings.

Player Opposition Overs Runs Wickets Naseem Shah (Quetta) Karachi Kings 3.3 20 5 Shadab Khan (Islamabad) Quetta Gladiators 4.0 28 5 Shadab Khan (Islamabad) Karachi Kings 4.0 15 4 Zaman Khan (Lahore) Karachi Kings 3.5 16 4 Rashid Khan (Lahore) Karachi Kings 4.0 17 4

ALSO READ Islamabad United’s Star Foreign Batsman is Returning to PSL

Highest Total

Multan Sultans smashed the highest total in the season as they scored 245/3 against Quetta Gladiators on 18 February 2022. This was also the second-highest total in PSL history.

Team Opposition Score Overs Run Rate Multan Sultans Quetta Gladiators 245/3 20.0 12.25 Islamabad United Quetta Gladiators 229/4 20.0 11.45 Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi 222/3 20.0 11.10 Multan Sultans Islamabad United 217/5 20.0 10.85 Multan Sultans Lahore Qalandars 209/5 19.4 10.62

Lowest Totals

Karachi Kings have had a horrid time with the bat in PSL 7. They scored the lowest total in the competition as they were bundled out for 110 against Quetta Gladiators.

Team Opposition Score Overs Date Islamabad United Multan Sultans 105/7 20.0 20 February 2022 Multan Sultans Islamabad United 111/4 17.2 20 February 2022 Karachi Kings Quetta Gladiators 113/10 17.3 29 January 2022 Quetta Gladiators Karachi Kings 115/2 15.4 29 January 2022 Karachi Kings Multan Sultans 124/5 20.0 27 January 2022

Note here that Multan Sultans (2) and Quetta Gladiators (4) were chasing the targets set by the opposition.

You can also check out the complete PSL schedule, updated PSL stats, and PSL squads here!