Microsoft Will Call You Out for Using Windows 11

Microsoft will now shame its users for owning an unsupported Windows 11 PC. A recent report suggests, that the company will be adding a watermark on PCs that are running Windows 11 but don’t meet the requirements to run the operating system.

The watermark, which is very similar to the one displayed in terms of unactivated copies of Windows, will be a warning showing that the PC does not meet the requirements. However, it doesn’t really impede the users from running the OS.

Additionally, visiting the Settings app also causes a small message to appear under your PC’s name, claiming that “system requirements are not met”. It also adds a link to “learn more” about the error, which directs the user to Windows 11’s system requirements.

Fortunately, for now, these warnings only appear on the desktop and the landing page of the Settings app and can be safely ignored.

ALSO READ Windows 12 May Already Be in the Works [Leak]

However, the company has stated that incompatible Windows 11 PCs won’t be receiving any updates via Windows update in the future. It seems that with the company now applying pressure, getting Windows 11 on older hardware is about to get a lot more frustrating for the users. However, whether Microsoft will be effective at convincing people to upgrade their hardware is yet to be seen.