Google is Rolling Out an Even Darker Dark Mode

Popular Google reporter, 9to5Google reports that many users are beginning to see Google’s new pitch-black dark mode.

Google’s previous dark mode featured a grey that was easy on the eyes. The search engine giant has now switched to a pitch-black (#000000).

Colors for links and previously visited pages have also been changed to match the aesthetic of the theme.

The company has been slowly rolling out the dark mode after it announced the release earlier this month on Twitter. 9to5Google also reported that some users received the new theme only to lose it later.

Welcome to the dark side. Introducing Dark theme, available on desktop, mobile and everywhere you search. pic.twitter.com/qqM7darEif — Google (@Google) February 10, 2022

In February 2021, the company also reported that it was testing a new dark mode.

To manually switch from light to dark mode:

Click on the gear icon in the top-right corner. Select dark mode.

For users who prefer dark modes, the change can be regarded as a win. Moreover, the dark mode can prove to be beneficial in saving the battery life on devices with OLED and AMOLED displays.