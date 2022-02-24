Russian Girl Welcomes PM Imran With a Speech in Urdu [Video]

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan reached Russia last night on a highly anticipated visit which has come at a time when tensions between Russia and Ukraine are at an all-time high.

Since he is the first Pakistani PM after Nawaz Sharif to visit the country after over two decades, Imran Khan has received a warm welcome from both the Russian government and the public.

In this regard, students of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) have also welcomed PM Imran Khan on his trip to Russia and shared a video message recorded in the Urdu language to welcome him.

In the video, a female student of MGIMO says:

Respected Prime Minister Imran Khan, we are the students of Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) where we are learning the Urdu language as well as Pakistan’s history, culture, economy, geographical significance, and politics.

She adds:

We warmly welcome you [PM Imran] and your delegation in the capital [Moscow] of our beloved country on the historic visit.

Here is the video: