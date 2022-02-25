Sindh Hires Over 50,000 Teachers in One Go

The Sindh government has started issuing appointment letters to thousands of newly hired teachers who have been recruited to tackle the shortage of teachers in public sector educational institutes in the province.

According to details, Sindh Education Minister, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, officially started the distribution of appointment letters in a ceremony held in Lyari Government School Karachi on Thursday.

Addressing the event, Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that the Sindh government is the first and only provincial government in the country that has hired 50,000 individuals in a single recruitment drive.

He added that the recruitment has been carried out entirely on merit basis and no irregularities have been detected in the recruitment process which was conducted by an independent recruitment agency.

Biggest ever recruitment of Pakistan in One Go.#SindhGovt takes lead in appointing the 50K teachers in #EducationDept. Beginning of offer order awarding ceremony took place from Karachi. #MeritbasedTeachersRecruitment #MeritorousSindh pic.twitter.com/fOiu6SHzFz — Minister Education & Literacy Dept. Govt of Sindh (@MinisterEduGoS) February 24, 2022

Note here that Sindh’s Education and Literary Department (ELD) had advertised over 50,000 posts of junior elementary school teachers (JEST) and primary school teachers (PST) in March last year.

SIBA Testing Service (STS), an independent recruitment agency under IBA Sukkur, conducted the written test in thousands of centers all over the province and hired successful candidates only on a merit basis.