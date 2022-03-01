Jazz Tops PTA Consumer Complaint Chart Once Again

Data from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has revealed that Jazz leads the chart with 8,253 complaints, followed by Telenor as the second-most complaint about telecommunications operators with 7,868 complaints.

Zong was third with 4,527 complaints. Ufone had 1,425 complaints against its various services. PTA also received 603 complaints against basic telephony, where 595 were addressed during January 2022. Furthermore, 504 complaints were received against ISPs, where 478 were addressed.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by January stood at 22,086. Jazz is the largest cellular operator overall with respect to the ratio of subscribers, and hence the number of complaints was higher.

On the flip side, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received 23,219 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators, including (cellular operators, PTCL, LDIs, WLL operators, and ISPs) as of January 2022.

PTA said that it was able to get 22,322 complaints resolved, i.e., 96 percent.