TCL Unveils New Mid-range Phones With Large Displays and 50MP Triple Cameras

TCL just unveiled its latest smartphone trio at this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC), namely, the TCL 30, 30+, and 30 5G. Despite the three smartphones being very similar to each other, the TCL 30 5G clearly stands out with next-gen connectivity and a more capable chipset.

We’ll be discussing each of these smartphones here in detail.

TCL 30 5G

Like its other two siblings, this smartphone flaunts a 6.7” AMOLED display with a 60 Hz refresh rate, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a peak brightness that goes up to 900 nits. There’s also a fingerprint reader on the side as well as a face unlock feature.

Under the hood, TCL 30 5G, comes powered by the Dimensity 700 chipset, based on the 7nm architecture, and is supported by a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU as well as a 5G modem capable of delivering speeds of up to 2.77 Gbps.

The device packs 4GB RAM with 64/128GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 1TB using a dedicated microSD card slot. On the software end, the smartphone runs the TCL UI 4.0 out of the box on top of Android 12. The handset is available in both, single and dual-SIM versions.

Another shared feature is the camera. For photography, TCL 30 5G features a triple-lens unit on the rear panel, headlined by a 50MP sensor and supported by a 2MP macro lens along with a 2MP depth sensor. It also includes a 13MP camera up front.

Additional wireless features include VoLTE, VoWiFi, Wi-Fi 5 (ac), Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC. Whereas, the USB-C port is wired for USB 2.0 speeds.

Powering the smartphone is a 5,010 mAh battery with 18W charging. The smartphone is available in colors of Dreamy Blue or Tech Black.

The TCL 30 5G will start at €250 (~$280) for the 4/64 GB variant and at €270 (~$303) for the 128GB variant. Starting in April, the handset will be available in Europe along with some other selective regions.

TCL 30+

Now coming to the TCL 30+, this variant switches over to a less capable Helio G37 chipset and packs 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM with 128 GB of eMMC storage, which is expandable using a microSD card slot.

In terms of display, it’s the same 6.7″ AMOLED panel as the TCL 30 5G. The rear panel is again headlined by a 50MP primary sensor, that is supported by a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth lens. It also includes a 13MP selfie camera. The smartphone runs Android 12 out of the box, on the software end.

However, the connectivity options do experience certain cutbacks, this time we only get support for Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.0, with NFC missing in some regions.

Furthermore, the battery is also the same, 5,010 mAh as the TCL 30 5G, which can be fully charged over USB-C with the 18W power adapter that ships with the box, in just over 2 hours. All three models have 3.5 mm headphone jacks. However, only the 30 and 30+ come with dual speakers.

The TCL 30+ is launching in Europe at a price of €200 (~$224) and is expected to be made available in other regions soon.

TCL 30

Finally, coming to the TCL 30, which is almost the same as the plus variant, but only slightly more economical. However, you’ll spot a few differences between the two, starting with the storage, this time you get only a 4/64GB option, which can be expanded via a microSD slot.

Also, the selfie shooter has a smaller 8 MP sensor with a narrower FoV of 78-degree. Powering the smartphone, is the same 5,010 mAh battery, as the plus variant. However, unlike the plus variant the phone ships with a 10W charger in the box. While the battery still supports 18W charging, although, for that, you will have to buy a separate adapter.

The TCL 30 is also making its debut in Europe, with an initial price of €180 (~$202), €20 less than the Plus model. We soon expect to see its release in other regions as well.

Spec Sheet of the TCL 30 5G, TCL 30+ & TCL 30