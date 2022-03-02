Punjab Makes Khatam-e-Nabuwat Declaration Compulsory for Nikah

The Punjab cabinet, on Tuesday, approved an amendment to the West Pakistan Rules under Muslim Family Laws Ordinance 1961 to include a clause that binds couples intending to get married to testify their belief in the finality of Prophethood (PBUH) at the time of nikah.

The move comes months after the Punjab Assembly unanimously approved a resolution in this regard.

In October 2021, the provincial assembly members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) had jointly tabled a resolution in the provincial assembly. The resolution called for the inclusion of a Khatm-e-Nabuwwat [Finality of Prophethood(PBUH)] clause in the marriage certificate form to discourage weddings between Muslims and non-Muslims (Qadianis) via deception.

Speaking to the media after the session, PML-Q MPA, Khadija Umar, highlighted that there had been many complaints about concealing faith at the time of marriage.

“After several years of marriage, the families come to know that one of the spouses has been following Ahmedi belief, which creates a lot of problems for the families and children,” she had added.

In the light of the resolution, the provincial cabinet approved an amendment in the Muslim Family Laws Ordinance 1961 to allow the inclusion of a column of oath in the marriage certificate. The couples will need to testify their faith in the finality of the Prophethood (PBUH) before getting married.