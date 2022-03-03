England Women’s Captain Reveals Her Favorite PSL Team

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has established itself as one of the best T20 franchise tournaments around the world. While the Pakistani fans have always expressed their enthusiasm about the league, the fanfare around the league has now spread all over the world.

England’s Women cricket captain, Heather Knight is also a big fan of Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament and she revealed her favorite PSL team during a question and answer session on England Cricket’s official account on Twitter.

During the Q&A session, a fan asked Heather about her favorite PSL team. She replied that she follows Multan Sultans because she is a huge fan of Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan.

Multan Sultans, big fan of Rizwan https://t.co/wBId0crAyJ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 3, 2022

Rizwan led Multan Sultans to their first-ever PSL title in PSL 6 and they almost went on to defend their title in the recently concluded PSL 7 but fell short in the final as Lahore won their first title.

Heather, on the other hand, is gearing up to lead England women’s cricket team in the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. The legendary cricketer has been a part of the national team since 2010 and has many records to her name. She was the first cricketer to score a century in every format and she led England to the world title in the 2017 World Cup.